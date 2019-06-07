1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Davie.

Davie Police responded to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street, just after 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Flamingo Road has been shut down in both directions at Southwest Eighth Street while police investigate the fatal shooting.

The south and north bound lanes of Flamingo Rd at 8th St are shut down at at this time. Please seek alternate route. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) June 7, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers and a fire rescue crew could be seen blocking the intersection.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been the end result of a road rage incident.

7News cameras captured a handgun, a sandal laying on the street and a deceased body inside of a work truck.

Paramedics have transported another victim, who was found lying on the street, to Broward General Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said that victim is undergoing surgery.

Several yellow tarps could also be seen on the road.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while the scene remains active.

