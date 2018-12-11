1 dead, 1 hospitalized after NE Miami-Dade strip mall fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead after a fire at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the strip mall along Northeast Sixth Avenue and 149th Street, early Tuesday morning.

The call to officials came in after a fire started at the back of the strip mall near the Marcel Beauty & Variety Store.

According to police, the fire started in an electrical room.

Upon their arrival, fire crews located a deceased victim. Another victim was transported to Jackson memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The owner of the variety store, Eve Joseph, said she was called to the scene because fire rescue had to break into her store to make sure the flames hadn’t spread inside.

“They said they had to first open the door to see if there is any fire damage in there,” she said.

The strip mall is currently without any electricity and will be shut down until further notice.

“I just got here and the power is shut off, and they said there was a fire last night,” said Samuel Bienaime, who owns a store in the strip mall. “Now the whole shopping center is shut down.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police have not yet said if they suspect arson.

