1 dead, 1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died and another has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 16900 block of Sheridan Street at approximately 2:48 a.m., Tuesday.

Detectives said 22-year-old Daniel Sanchez Aguilar and 19-year-old Jamal Corleto were both driving on their motorcycles as they headed east on Sheridan Street.

Sanchez Aguilar is said to have collided his motorcycle with Corleto’s motorcycle, causing both drivers to be ejected from their bikes.

Corleto was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries while Sanchez Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said charges may be filed pending the outcome of their Traffic Unit’s investigation.

