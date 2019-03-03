1 dead, 1 child injured following shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead and injured a child.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Dave and Buster’s along the 3000 block of Oakwood Boulevard, Saturday night.

One adult male has been reported as deceased.

A child was said to have been treated and released after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.

