1 dead, 1 child injured after shooting outside Hollywood Dave & Buster’s

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and a child was taken to the hospital after shots rang out in the parking lot of the Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 3000 block of Oakwood Boulevard, at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the adult victim, 31-year-old Freddie Jean-Charles, was fatally wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The young patient was later released.

Witnesses said they were left in disbelief that a place that draws families could so quickly become the scene of a deadly shooting.

“What if I got hit? I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now,” said a witness.

“This is supposed to be a kid-friendly environment,” said another witness. “You would think people would not want to take it that far knowing it’s a lot of children out here.”

Detectives surrounded the parking lot and roped off the crime scene for hours.

“Bullets don’t have eyes, and they can’t hear, or they can’t see,” said a witness.

While investigators dig through evidence to help track down the gunman, customers called for an end to the senseless violence.

“They just came out to have a good time at Dave & Buster’s, and they never made it back home, and it’s sad,” said a customer.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

