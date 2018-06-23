1 dead, 1 airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens near SR 826

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A male victim was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Miami Gardens, Saturday afternoon.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 27th Ave and 167th Street, underneath the Palmetto Expressway, shortly after 12:15 p.m.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a yellow tarp covering the body of the deceased victim in the driver’s side of an SUV.

Paramedics airlifted the surviving victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have shut down Northwest 27th Avenue in both directions while they continue to investigate.

Detectives have not specified the victims’ ages or the circumstances behind the shooting. They also have not disclosed any details about the shooter or shooters involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.