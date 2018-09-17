1 day after crash, transit bus still wedged under Little Haiti building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Transit bus remains wedged underneath a building in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood a day after it crashed into it, raising concerns the structure could collapse if the vehicle is removed.

The owner of Omega’s Fashion, a business located in the building at Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street, held back tears as he tried to process Sunday morning’s crash.

“I’ve been coming here for 40 years every day, and now I can’t even look at it,” said Arsene Omega.

According to City of Miami Police, the transit bus and a pickup truck collided, causing the bus to slam into the building, at around 9 a.m., Sunday.

“Thank God nobody died, but you know, I’m thinking [about what happens] next. What am I gonna do?” said Omega.

Eight people on board the bus, including the driver, were taken to the hospital. The man and woman inside the truck were transported to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

“One [victim] was possibly ejected from the truck. Now, once the collision occurred, the bus veered off and slammed into the Omega’s Fashion business located here on the corner,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Witnesses said it looked like the truck ran a red light.

“It was a green light for the bus, and the bus went and collided, T-boned,” said Joseph. “The truck spun, crashed into the wall. The bus barricaded under the building. The building landed on top of the bus for support.”

Cleanup efforts at the scene resumed on Monday, as engineers returned to assess the damage. Their concern is that the building might collapse if the bus is removed, sending debris into the street.

“Part of this building is resting, actually, on top of this bus,” said Carroll.

Omega said he doesn’t know when the bus is set to come out.

“They should be working on it and try to get it out because the bus cannot stay there forever,” he said.

City and county officials have scheduled a meeting at the site of the crash to determine the best plan of action to remove the bus safely.

The intersection at Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street remains closed to traffic in all directions until further notice.

