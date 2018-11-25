1 cyclist dead, 1 critically injured when car hits 14 bikers in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) A reportedly distracted driver struck a group of 14 cyclists in Davie, resulting in one death and one critical injury.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded around 8:30 a.m. to the scene of the crash near State Road 84 and Weston Road, Sunday.

At least six victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the cyclists is in critical condition.

The other five cyclists are being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the person driving the vehicle that struck the cyclists was not harmed.

The driver told police she was distracted, but doesn’t remember from what.

Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said speed, alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.

Leone also said the driver said the sun was in her eyes just before the crash, adding that a condition he called “sun blindness” is a factor in some crashes on the east-west roadway near Interstate 75, calling it a “brutal area for sunlight” at that time of day.

State Road 84 eastbound was previously shut down from I-75 northbound to Southwest 148th Avenue while police investigated.

All roads have since been reopened.

