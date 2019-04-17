1 child dead, 7 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Alligator Alley in Broward County that ended with one child dead and seven others injured.

Florida Highway Patrol units rushed to the scene along the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27, at around 3 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a Nissan, an Infiniti and a Chevy Blazer could be seen with heavy damage.

“Something happened between vehicle one and vehicle two that caused one of those vehicles to lose control and hit the Chevy Blazer that overturned,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola. “That collision caused the Blazer to overturn several times going into the southbound lanes.”

The Chevy SUV that rolled over on its side had seven passengers inside before the crash. A 9-year-old girl was said to have been ejected from the SUV and airlifted to Broward Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

“The mom told me that the child, everyone had their seat belt on. Obviously we will continue to investigate,” said Feola.

The 9-year-old girl’s family was said to be traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Bradenton when the crash occurred.

A 17-year-old girl was also airlifted from the scene while six other victims suffering injuries that were not life-threatening were transported by ground.

One 18-year-old male with serious injuries was also transported by ground to Broward Heath Medical Center.

Among the six transported by ground, one victim was a 7-year-old girl.

Luggage, a baby stroller and debris were seen scattered across the highway.

FHP officials said Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies detained two men that allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

“It’s a criminal investigation, we’re looking at all of the possibilities. Both drivers that caused the crash that we’re looking into fled on foot and were later apprehended by BSO K-9 units,” said Feola. “The two drivers that left the scene for unknown reasons, we will look into that, will be charged accordingly. We don’t know if it’s drag racing or not. Obviously, we’ll look into it to see if speed was a factor.”

The two men were also transported to the hospital.

All westbound traffic was originally shut down, but the lanes have since reopened.

FHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

