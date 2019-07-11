1 child dead, 5 injured following serious collision in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has died and five others have been injured following a serious collision in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a vehicle with extensive damage.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, responded to the scene along Southwest 92nd Avenue and Bird Road, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured by a witness showed the rear end of a light-colored sedan was completely ripped off. The video also showed a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp over what appears to be the deceased victim, a 7-year-old boy, at the scene.

According to an FHP report, one car was heading west down Bird Road while another car attempted to make a left turn when the two collided at the intersection.

Witnesses said two vehicles collided with an impact that sounded like a bomb, causing one of the occupants to be ejected and killed.

“I heard a car, a truck, running down 40th,” said a man at the scene, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It must’ve been doing 70-80 miles per hour, and then suddenly we hear, ‘Boom.'”

He told 7News that he jumped into action to help a woman and two children who were inside the car.

“She was on the floor picking up her kid like, ‘Somebody help me, please, somebody help me,'” the witness said. “So I grabbed the sweater that was there, and I covered the kid. And then she was on the phone trying to get some help from somebody, and then she was saying, ‘Where’s my daughter? Where’s my daughter? I heard a little girl crying and I think she went inside the store.”

A child and an adult victim were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alert patients.

Two additional victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victims’ church community showed up to the scene and the hospital to show support.

“Most of the members of the church have gone to the Kendall Regional [Medical Center],” said Angel Mesa, a member of the victims’ church. “Some of them have come here to support them. They’re going through a very hard time right now, and they need the community’s prayer for them.”

The intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue was temporarily closed off.

The roadway has since reopened.

FHP said charges are currently pending.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.