1 child, 1 adult transported after crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child and and an adult have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 just after 103rd Street at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The child and adult were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts.

Rescue officials said a third victim may be transported from the scene as well.

Drivers should seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

