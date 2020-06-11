1 child, 1 adult taken to hospital after personal watercraft crash

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a child, had to be taken to the hospital after a personal watercraft appeared to hit a piling in North Miami-Dade.

Rescue crews responding to the scene of the crash in the area of 175 Sierra Drive, Thursday night.

Officials said a 5-year-old and a 28-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

