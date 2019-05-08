1 charged, 2 transported, 14 treated on scene after fight at Miami Norland Senior High School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One student will face a battery charge for spraying an irritant into the air after two students were transported and 14 others were treated following a fight at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the school in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

“With irritants, it’s typically scratching in the throat, watery, itchy eyes,” a paramedic said.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several fire rescue and police vehicles could be seen parked in front of the school.

Deshaun Griffin, 19, said he saw an orange powder, and then he felt ill.

“It ended up going to half my face, so like my face is still numb, but when it happened, my face was burning, and I couldn’t see out of one eye, and I felt dizzy. It was just real crazy,” Griffin said while holding an ice pack to his face. “I don’t know why she would do that because you don’t know what people have out here. You don’t know if people have asthma. You don’t know what’s their medical history.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the cause for the students falling ill was due to an “irritant” being sprayed by a student while two others were fighting inside of the school’s gym.

Two @MiamiNorlandSHS female students were engaged in physical

altercation. Third student discharged an irritant, impacting those in immediate vicinity. Affected students being treated as a precaution. Disciplinary action forthcoming against those involved. School is safe. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 8, 2019

“It was quiet, and then everybody was loud,” student Alejandra Albandra said.

Investigators said the student who discharged the irritant will be arrested and charged accordingly.

The two female students who started the incident will face disciplinary action in accordance with the District’s Code of Student Conduct, police said.

The two students transported were taken to local hospitals as a precaution and have since been released.

