PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities caught a carjacking suspect in Pembroke Pines, meanwhile a second suspect is still on the loose.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a report of a carjacking around the The Landings apartment complex located in the 10700 block of Washington Street just after 1:57 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the victim was parked inside of his Toyota Corolla, when two suspects came, removed the victim from his vehicle by force and threw him to the ground.

One suspect drove away in a Nissan Sentra and the second suspect drove away in the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

Soon after, officers spotted both vehicles speeding northbound on Flamingo Road.

The suspect in the Nissan Sentra crashed near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street and fled. Officers found the suspect hiding in a nearby plaza.

Authorities also discovered that the Nissan Sentra, associated with this carjacking incident, was reported stolen on March 29th.

The second suspect drove the victim’s Toyota Corolla into the Town of Davie. Soon after, Davie Police found the vehicle crashed and abandoned around the 3900 block of Northwest 76th Terrace.

Davie Police were unable to locate the second suspect.

The first suspect was transported to the Broward County Jail and was charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email to tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

