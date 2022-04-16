PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities caught a carjacking suspect in Pembroke Pines, as they continue their search for a second suspect.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a report of a carjacking around the The Landings apartment complex located in the 10700 block of Washington Street just before 2 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the victim was parked inside of his Toyota Corolla, when two suspects came, removed the victim from his vehicle by force and threw him to the ground.

One suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Christian Pope, drove away in a Nissan Sentra, and the second suspect drove away in the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

Soon after, officers spotted both vehicles speeding northbound on Flamingo Road.

Police said Pope crashed near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street and fled. Officers later found him hiding in a nearby plaza.

Authorities also discovered that the Sentra associated with this carjacking incident was reported stolen on March 29.

The second suspect drove the Corolla into Davie. Soon after, Davie Police found the vehicle crashed and abandoned near the 3900 block of Northwest 76th Terrace.

Police were unable to locate the second suspect.

Pope was transported to the Broward County Jail and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email to tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

