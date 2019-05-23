1 arrested in connection to shooting of Sweetwater mayoral candidate’s minivan

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after the driver of a campaign minivan for a Sweetwater commissioner, who is running for mayor, claimed someone shot at the vehicle.

Sweetwater Police confirmed they have one person in custody, Thursday afternoon.

The Honda Pilot that was allegedly targeted was used to display posters for Sweetwater Commissioner Jose Diaz, who is running against sitting Mayor Orlando Lopez in a runoff election set for next Tuesday.

The minivan’s driver said someone opened fire at the vehicle near Southwest 109th Avenue and Sixth Street, Sunday.

Two bullet holes pierced the driver’s door of the minivan.

But speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Lopez said, the incident is nothing more than a political stunt.

“I’m trying to take the high road on this rather than what he does, which is try to point fingers when he knows, his camp knows, that this was staged,” said Lopez.

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said there are too many inconsistencies in the driver’s account, but they are taking the report seriously.

