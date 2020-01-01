1 arrested following police pursuit in Miami Beach; 2 at large

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police established a perimeter in the area as they searched for subjects involved in an armed robbery.

Several officers could be seen in the area of 63rd Street and Alton Road just after 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

A helicopter was also searching for the subject from above the scene.

Police made an arrest after pursuing three people in a single vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle soon crashed.

One person was arrested. Two other subjects remain at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. (NOTE: $3,000 for homicides)

