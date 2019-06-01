1 arrested after robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Miami, hits cruiser

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have taken one person into custody after a suspected robber led Miami officers on a high-speed pursuit that came to an end in Coconut Grove.

7News cameras captured a very active scene near Oak Avenue and Virginia Street, Saturday night.

According to City of Miami Police, they had responded to a call from the owner of a Laundromat about a robbery in progress along the 2700 block of Southwest 25th Terrace, at around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators said responding officers spotted the subject leaving the area and attempted to stop them. The vehicle then took off.

7News viewers sent in video of the chase that was posted to social media.

In on clip, several Miami Police cruisers are seen zipping by an intersection, while some of them cut through a gas station. A police helicopter was seen hovering overhead.

Police said the subject hit at least one squad car before coming to a stop between a tree and a light pole.

No injuries have been reported.

Police continue to investigate.

