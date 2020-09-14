1 arrested after carjacking, shooting in Miramar

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are working to find a connection between two scenes in Miami Gardens and Miramar where a carjacking and shooting took place.

Officials arrived to the scene near Northwest 213th Street and 37th Avenue in Miami Gardens overnight Monday.

7News cameras captured a white Mercedes with its driver’s side door open.

Miramar and Miami Gardens Police are currently on the scene.

Police said one subject has been taken into custody.

In Miramar, there were reports of a carjacking and shooting outside of a home just before midnight, Sunday.

Police said there was a victim involved, but did not revealed any more information.

Miramar Police have confirmed the stolen vehicle from their scene was recovered in Miami Gardens.

