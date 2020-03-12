1 arrested, 4 at large after vehicle burglary in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one subject and continue to search for four others who burglarized a vehicle in North Miami.

Surveillance footage captured the five juvenile crooks trying to find unlocked vehicles inside of a parking lot in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 121st Street on Feb. 23.

They could be seen trying different vehicle door handles.

Authorities said at least one vehicle was burglarized.

When a witness approached the area, the crooks all fled the scene on foot.

Police said at least two of the burglars were armed, one of whom fired a shot while fleeing.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.