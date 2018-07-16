1 arrested, 1 hurt following shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Opa-locka.

Surveillance video captured a man running for his life after he was shot in the stomach, Sunday evening.

Officials said a man fired at him inside Ricky’s Towing & Auto Sales, along Northwest 22nd Avenue and Alibaba Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police arrested 48-year-old Alexis Arronte and charged him with attempted felony murder.

