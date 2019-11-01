1 arrested, 1 at large following shooting outside Miami Gardens convenience store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody and are searching for another after four men were shot and injured outside a Miami Gardens convenience store.

Officials said several people were standing outside of the convenience store near Northwest 207th Street and 32nd Avenue on Tuesday night.

A car drove into the parking lot at around 8:15 p.m. and two subjects began opening fire at the group of people.

Four men were struck, two of whom were transported to local hospitals.

One man remains in critical condition while the other is listed in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Authorities received multiple tips from members of the public saying the shooting was intended to target one particular individual.

Officials said one man outside the store exchanged gunfire with the shooters in the car.

This prompted a man, later identified as 25-year-old Marlon Uptgrow (pictured), to arrive at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Uptgrow was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

He faced a judge on Friday morning and was issued no bond.

Investigators said the second gunman remains at large.

Detectives are searching for a newer model silver or gray Nissan 4-door vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.