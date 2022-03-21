MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a weekend of violence on South Beach, another shooting took place on Monday.

Miami Beach Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting along Seventh Street and Ocean Drive at around 1 a.m., Monday.

Cellphone video from a witness showed police and paramedics treating a woman laying the middle of the street.

One woman was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.

The victim who was shot was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim who was grazed by a bullet was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities said they found guns at the scene and two people were taken into custody.

Lo Mills said he was released after being in police custody.

He said he pulled out his gun when he saw the gunman.

“I see a guy with a gun running so I pulled out my gun, I’m thinking he’s finna shoot me so when I see that he ain’t finna shoot me I let him go, but I see a girl fell in the street,” said Mills.

Police arrested 19-year-old Derrick Antonio Mitchell but said the primary shooter remains at large.

According to Mitchell’s arrest report, he ran down the street and attempted to toss a gun into some nearby bushes. He told officers at the scene, “I only shot because … they shot at me first.”

The latest shooting happened after another shooting early Sunday morning.

Three people were hospitalized after shots rang out in the area of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street.

Miami Beach Police units arrived to the scene and found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

“It was crazy,” said a Miami Beach visitor. “Once it hits 6 o’clock, I’m out of there. I’m not going on Ocean Drive at all.”

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The third victim, who also suffered a gunshot wound, took themselves to Mount Sinai Medical Center, also with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police tweeted out a video Sunday afternoon and said four Miami Beach Police officers were injured over the weekend.

This weekend, we’ve had 4 @MiamiBeachPD officers injured. This video is a snippet of the crowds and dangers we face. Officers are EXHAUSTED. The party needs to end. City officials must take immediate and firm action to ensure the safety of officers and residents. #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/ZpL0rk2Ch9 — Miami Beach FOP (@MiamiBeachFOP) March 20, 2022

If you have any information on Monday’s shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

