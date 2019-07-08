1 arrested, 1 at large after man shot to death in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man while another is in custody following the death of a man in Sunrise.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Davis was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly killed 37-year-old Phillip Owsley on the Fourth of July.

Sunrise Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 58th Terrace at approximately 9:23 p.m.

Owsley was found face down on the ground outside of an apartment building with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the arrest report, Owsley’s mother told officers her son and the next door neighbor had a verbal altercation that morning.

Witnesses said Davis shot Owsley before Dwane Davis, his accomplice, said he would “finish him off” and hit him in the head with a folding chair.

Davis faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

If you have any information on Dwayne Davis’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

