1 arrested, 1 at large after man drugged and robbed at Key Biscayne apartment

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a subject while another remains at large after a man was drugged and robbed at his apartment in Key Biscayne.

The victim told authorities he met two women at the Mynt Club on Miami Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They drove him to his apartment, located along Ocean Drive in Key Biscayne, and entered with him.

According to the arrest form, the victim told police one of the suspects, later identified as 40-year-old Angel Columbus, prepared him a drink and he shortly after lost consciousness.

His roommate came into the apartment at around 10:30 a.m. to find the rooms had been ransacked.

He reported his Hulbot watch, valued at $15,000, missing as well as approximately $3,500 in cash.

When the victim woke up, he realized his Rolex watch valued at approximately $15,000 was also missing.

The two men contacted police to report the robbery.

On Sunday, Fort Lauderdale Police located the vehicle the crooks were previously seen driving at an Extended Stay hotel.

Columbus was found behind the wheel and taken into custody.

The Los Angeles hairstylist is facing multiple felony charges including strong arm robbery, food or water poisoning and grand theft.

Authorities continue to search for the other subject involved, who has been identified as 31-year-old Subhannah Beyah.

Columbus appeared in court on Monday and received a $15,000 bond and is being held on a warrant from Illinois.

Detectives have not released a description of Beyah.

If you have any information on Beyah’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.