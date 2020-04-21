1 arrested, 1 at large after attempted traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested and another remains on the run after an attempted traffic stop in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers said they tried to pull a car over on the Venetian Causeway when the driver took off, early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they chased the vehicle briefly when both the driver and the passenger jumped from the vehicle.

The two took off on foot and one was detained by police.

The second man jumped into Biscayne Bay and has yet to be located.

The car involved was stolen, but had not yet been reported.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

