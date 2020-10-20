1 airlifted to hospital after crash on northbound Florida Turnpike in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash on the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Doral.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 41st Street at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics have transported one person to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Authorities temporarily closed both the southbound and northbound lanes to land the helicopter that transported the victim to the hospital.

However, all northbound lanes currently remain closed, and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

