MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An Interstate 75 offramp has been closed to traffic following a wrong-way wreck in Miramar.

The crash happened along the westbound exit ramp near Miramar Parkway, just after midnight on Friday.

Fire Rescue crews said two vehicles collided head on.

Crews quickly worked to free a man trapped in a black SUV.

The rescue mission took about an hour and a half.

7News cameras captured the mangled vehicle with its entire top taken off.

A box truck was also involved in the crash.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It remains unclear which driver was at fault.

Part of Miramar Parkway was shut down so that the helicopter could land. Lanes have since reopened.

