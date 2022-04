MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 184th Drive near Northwest Eighth Road, Monday.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The patient’s condition remains unknowns.

Police have not released any information on any arrests.

