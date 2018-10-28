1 airlifted after speedboat flips near Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital after a speedboat flipped in Biscayne Bay, throwing the victim into the water.

City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Police responded to the scene near the Rickenbacker Causeway, Sunday morning.

A witness who identified herself as Tiffany watched the 30-foot vessel abruptly overturn from Crandon Park Marina in Key Biscayne.

“It was going really fast, and it must have hit a big wind or something,” she said. “Once it hit, it flipped over, and it did a whole 360[-degree] flip.”

Officials confirmed the victim was ejected from the boat.

As passing boaters called for help, Tiffany said she wasn’t certain whether the victim suffered injuries.

“We weren’t sure if they were hurt or not, but like, two minutes later, you see the Coast Guard and the ambulance and the helicopter flying by,” she said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Tiffany said go-fast boats are a common sight in the area, but she’d never seen one crash.

“We always see those cigarette boaters go by, and they’re always going fast,” she said. “That was really hard to see. That really hurt my feelings. Not good.”

