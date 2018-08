MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been airlifted to the hospital after a scooter and truck collided in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 150th Street and Red Road, Tuesday morning.

One person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the crash.

