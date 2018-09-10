1 airlifted after rollover crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck in West Miami-Dade sent one person to the hospital after, officials said, the victim’s attempts to help an animal cross the road led to the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along Krome Avenue, just north of Southwest Eighth Street, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the victim pulled over to help the animal cross to safety when the motorist was struck. The vehicle involved ended up completely overturned.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Authorities shut down the roadway while the victim was airlifted. As of 5:30 p.m., the southbound lanes remained closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

