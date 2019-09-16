1 airlifted after rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one victim to the hospital after a dump truck overturned in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along North Kendall Drive and Krome Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Florida Highway Patrol troopers could be seen directing traffic away from the crashed vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

