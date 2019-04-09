1 airlifted after pedestrian stuck by car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews airlifted one victim after a car struck a pedestrian in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene, located near Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen transporting the victim to Miami-Dade College before air rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays as police investigate the cause of the crash.

