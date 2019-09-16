1 airlifted, kitten rescued after dump truck crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one victim to the hospital and rescued a kitten after a dump truck overturned in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along North Kendall Drive and Krome Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday.

Rescue crews located one victim trapped inside of the vehicle and worked to extricate them quickly.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Florida Highway Patrol troopers could be seen directing traffic away from the crashed vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition.

Rescue crews also located a kitten belonging to the truck driver in the cab, which is said to be safe and unharmed.

Officials are taking care of the feline until the victim or a family member is able to pick it up.

Westbound lanes of Kendall Drive and both directions of Krome Avenue were shut down for hours but have since reopened.

