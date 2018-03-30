1 airlifted after injury while exiting Miami Youth Fair ride, officials say

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been airlifted to the hospital after, officials said, she suffered injuries while at the Miami-Dade Youth Fair, Friday night.

She was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

According to the Youth Fair, she fell while getting out of a ride that was not moving at the time, and she was airlifted as a precaution.

Officials did not disclose her age but confirmed she is a minor.

