1 airlifted after bucket truck arm falls in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A person has been transported to the hospital after a bucket truck arm fell in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Ranch Road and Saddle Club Road just before 11 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a bucket truck could be seen near the side of the road with the bucket in the grass.

Air rescue was called to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is currently unclear if the victim was inside or underneath the truck’s bucket.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.