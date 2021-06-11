MIAMI (WSVN) - A person has been airlifted to the hospital after a boating accident in Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 123rd Street and North Bayshore Drive just before 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the accident only involved one boat.

One person sustained traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Rescue officials said the occupants who were on board the vessel were uncooperative and combative, which prompted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and North Miami Police officers to respond.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the occupants of the vessel could be seen sitting on the grassy area along the seawall located near 125th Street.

Aerial views also showed a blood trail on the side of the boat.

