FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The two-day lobster mini season already got off to a dangerous start when a person diving for lobsters in Biscayne Bay got cut by a propeller.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as the crew of Miami-Dade Fire Boat 73 rendered aid to the victim, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the victim suffered a leg injury. Paramedics used a tourniquet to help slow the bleeding and transported the victim to No Name Harbor Marina. From there, the victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on the first day of the mini season.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 7News crew went out with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to see how they keep people safe on the water.

For paramedics, more boats mean more divers, and that can lead to incidents like Wednesday’s injured diver.

“Because there’s so many people trying to go out in such a short period of time. People are willing to risk it a little bit more because they feel their window of opportunity is closing,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

The waters were rough on Wednesday. The three- to five-foot waves made for a rocky ride, drawing concern among first responders.

“One of the concerning things is, historically, over this two-day season, we’ve seen fatalities in years past,” said Gollan. “We have our boats out here to make sure everyone is as safe as possible, but we need those that are going out to do their part.”

Gollan said there’s a lot of people willing to take considerable risks to get their hands on this seafood delicacy.

“Over the 48 hours of lobster season, we’ll receive calls for everything from boats taking on water, heart attacks, missing divers, whatever that may be,” said Gollan.

Crews with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Coast Guard and several police agencies are also patrolling the waters.

“They’re checking to make sure all laws are followed,” said Gollan.

Among the requirements: six lobsters per person, per boat, and the body and head of lobster has to be more than three inches long.

Gollan listed three main rules for those going out to dive for lobsters:

Make sure your dive flag is displayed.

Make sure someone on land has your FLOAT plan.

Always dive with a buddy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the condition of the injured diver remains unknown.

