1 airlifted after 2-car Turnpike crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person who was involved in a crash along the Florida Turnpike in Miramar that led to the temporary closure of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Northwest 57th Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to an area hospital with traumatic injuries but in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Troopers shut down the Turnpike in both directions for about an hour, backing up traffic past Northwest 27th Avenue. As of 5:15 p.m., all but one southbound lane reopened to traffic.

