1 airlifted, 1 in custody after shooting in Pembroke Pines

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been airlifted to the hospital and one subject is in custody after a shooting in Pembroke Pines.

The shooting happened inside the Encantada gated community, off Southwest 184th Avenue north of Pembroke Road, at around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Pembroke Pines Police said a relative took the victim from the scene and drove to a nearby Miramar fire station, along the 2800 block of Southwest 184th Avenue, to receive help.

#BREAKING: shooting prompts Pines man to be airlifted after he was driven to Miramar fire station for help. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/LiYtyt64gK — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 30, 2019

Police said the shooting stemmed from a neighbor disturbance.

The victim was then airlifted to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Miramar Police said they have a shooter in custody at this time.

7News cameras captured a blue BMW M3 sedan riddled with bullets and a shattered driver’s window at the fire station.

