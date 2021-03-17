1 adult, 2 children injured after crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One adult and two children have been rushed to the hospital after a crash in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northeast 145th Street and 10th Avenue, Wednesday just after 2:30 p.m.

Fire rescue said two juvenile patients had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were airlifted to the hospital in unknown conditions.

An adult was also taken by ground to the hospital.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

