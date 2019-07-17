1 adult, 1 child hospitalized after Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a shooting at a Lauderhill apartment building.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Levy, one adult and one child were shot.

Laudehill PD responding to a shooting with multiple victims 3100 Block of NW 19th street. PIO is responding and will provide staging area in a few pic.twitter.com/U0yKAweuB4 — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) July 17, 2019

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the shooter remains at large as of Wednesday night.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.