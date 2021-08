(WSVN) - A good Samaritan turned in more than 65 pounds of cocaine that was found along the shoreline in the Florida Keys.

According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, the good Samaritan found the $1.3 million worth of cocaine washed up along the shore over the weekend.

The large package was turned over to border patrol agents.

