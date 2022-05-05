(WSVN) - A smokey situation in Florida’s Everglades after last night’s storm led to several fires in West Broward and Palm Beach County, Thursday.

According to officials, lightning sparked the flames.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene to what officials were referring to as a 2-bravo fire.

The fire is about two and a half miles west of Oakland Park Boulevard. The smoke was blowing west to east and went as far as 441 to the east.

There are several spot fires with hundreds of acres being burned.

The three fires ranged from 800, 1,000 and 5,000 acres of land that was burned.

The fire has not affected any inhabitant areas aside from some privately owned camps in the area.

No structures have been struck and traffic remained unaffected.

