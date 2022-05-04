MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead in Miami, Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place at 7104 Northwest 14th Place.

According to police, a male juvenile was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is still at large, however, a description has not yet been released.

