HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue were at the scene of a crash involving a white Jeep and a Brightline train.

The collision happened near the intersection of Garfield Street and North Dixie Highway.

According to Hollywood Police, the driver of the Jeep was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma patient.

Brightline officials tell 7News the gates were down signaling an oncoming train when the driver drove around the gate.

The Brightline train was traveling southbound at the time of the collision. No one on board was injured and the train only sustained minor front-end damage.

Police have closed Garfield Street and North 21st Avenue as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.