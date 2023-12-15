(WSVN) - A state program set up years ago is supposed to help people rebuild after hurricanes. But one homeowner has been waiting for help since Hurricane Irma, and the damage is only getting worse. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates.

Owning a home is supposed to be the ultimate American dream. But with collapsing ceilings and growing mold, Runae Sneed’s dream is turning into a nightmare.

Runae Sneed: “It’s kind of scary. I just – I don’t know which direction to turn in.”

Runae’s Miami home was damaged in Hurricane Irma back in 2017.

She couldn’t afford the repairs, so she signed up for a state program called Rebuild Florida.

The fund was started in 2018 after the feds gave the state $615 million to repair and rebuild properties damaged by Irma.

Runae was approved for assistance but never got any.

Runae Sneed: “I called just about every day or every other day. I called Rebuild Florida, I called the contractor, back and forth, back and forth, to no avail.”

Rebuild Florida assigned a contractor to Runae’s case. She said things seemed to be progressing at first.

Workers took measurements and pictures. But after that, nothing happened, and Runae wanted to know why.

Runae Sneed: “And they were telling me then that the city was the hold-up, then the city’s telling me that it’s the contractors.”

We searched for construction permits submitted for Runae’s home. Records show 10 applications dating back to as early as 2020.

The city of Miami tells 7 Investigates that none were ever completed.

Runae Sneed: “I don’t know what to think. I don’t know what to think.”

Only one permit application is still active. It was filed in 2022 for new construction to Runae’s home.

But the city says the actual plans weren’t submitted until nearly a year later, and the contractor still has not finished the application process.

We called Rebuild Florida and were told they would look into Runae’s case.

Despite repeated calls, we never heard back. Her contractor also never returned our calls.

Runae Sneed: “It’s just crazy right about now, because I don’t know which direction I’m going.”

All Runae can do is wait for something to happen.

Meanwhile, the damage to her home continues to grow, and she’s afraid it may not last much longer.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

We now have an update from Rebuild Florida. They say they have contacted Runae and have met with building officials to get the proper paperwork filed.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

