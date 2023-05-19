(WSVN) - A South Florida woman found herself headed for trouble after renting a car. Her search for answers hit a dead end, until she reached out to 7News for help. Kevin Ozebek investigates.

Angela Palermo is worried about her car.

Angela Palermo: “I am just riding around in this car with a hope and a prayer.”

It broke down back in March, and she had to rent a car while hers was being repaired.

That did not go well.

Angela Palermo: “I go over to Enterprise, and they’re like, ‘You’re on a Do Not Rent list.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I was so embarrassed.”

Angela says this isn’t the first time she was told she could not rent from Enterprise

In 2019, she had to rent a car after an accident, so she went to Enterprise in Lauderhill.

Angela Palermo: “He goes, ‘You are on a Do Not Rent list,’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ They said I had $8,000 owed.”

Angela says the worker claimed she had crashed one of their cars. She says that never happened.

Angela Palermo: “He’s like, ‘Let me call the district manager.’ District manager says, ‘Don’t worry about it. Just go ahead, it’s probably a mistake. Give it to her.'”

Angela got the rental car.

A few days later, she returned to extend her contract.

Angela said she was told once again told her name was still on a “Do Not Rent” list.

Angela Palermo: “And I’m like, ‘I don’t understand.’ District manager once again goes, ‘Don’t worry about it. Go ahead, rent her the car.'”

Angela thought the problem was solved. But this past March, when her car broke down in West Palm Beach, the repair shop sent her to a nearby Enterprise office.

Angela Palermo: “The guy’s in the parking lot like, ‘Hey, are you Angela? You’re on a Do Not Rent.’ And I feel like I’m being accused of something I never did.”

Angela says she could no longer log onto her Enterprise account, and she was also unable to get answers from the company’s corporate office.

But we were.

The company tells 7 Investigates: “We have no record of an accident or damage claim associated with Ms. Palermo’s account. We can confirm Ms. Palermo was on our ‘Do Not Rent’ list as a result of her behavior and interactions with our employees during her rental period in 2019.”

Angela Palermo: “Never was rude or disrespectful when they had told me I was on the ‘Do Not Rent list’ The district manager said, ‘Go ahead, it’s just some glitch, mistake in the system.'”

Regardless of what happened, Enterprise also tells 7News: “…They have now removed Ms. Palermo from the ‘Do Not Rent’ list and she is welcome to rent immediately should she need to.”

Angela Palermo: “I am so happy that I reached out to you. It was easily resolved.”

Angela is finally off the list.

She’s also back behind the wheel of her recently repaired car and relieved her rental nightmare has come to an end.

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

