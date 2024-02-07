(WSVN) - A South Florida woman was jailed for 12 days for having an unregistered boat. Police took her dog to the shelter for safe keeping. But before she was able to get out of jail, her dog was adopted by someone else. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Yorkies are one of the most popular small dog breeds. They’re known for being loyal and loving companions of their owners.

Alexandra Du Pont: “I miss him every day. I cry every day.”

Alexandra is heartbroken because she doesn’t even have a picture of her Yorkie, Bello. She got him a few years ago when her husband was dying.

Alexandra Du Pont: “My husband died of cancer. He died of esophagus cancer and I was devastated. Doctors literally prescribed me a dog like this.”

The two of them have been living on a boat in Key Biscayne. But in November, Miami Marine Patrol Officers came to the boat and said it wasn’t properly registered. When she couldn’t provide proof of registration, she was arrested, and officers tried to take her dog away from her.

Alexandra Du Pont: “I wouldn’t give the dog, but they put handcuffs on me. I was screaming ‘you cannot take my dog, this is not just a dog. This is my therapy dog. They just walked away with the dog!”

Alexandra was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Officers took Bello to Miami Dade Animal Services. After spending 12 days in jail, Alexandra was released and went to get her dog. But Bello was gone.

Heather Walker: “Where is the dog now?”

Gabriella Dominguez/Miami Dade Animal Services: “The dog was put up for adoption and it was successfully adopted about two days after the adoption hold was up.”

According to county policy, when someone is arrested, their dog is held for three business days. If no one comes to pick them up, they are put up for adoption. Bello did have a microchip but it wasn’t registered.

Gabriella Dominguez/Miami Dade Animal Services: “So having a microchip that’s not registered is like not having a microchip at all. This person didn’t have anybody to refer to or to have come by and pick up the dog.”

Animal Services says it tried to convince the adopter to return the dog and so did Alexandra.

Alexandra Du Pont: “She refused everything. She hung up on me.”

Alexandra even offered to buy a similar dog in exchange for Bello but was again told no.

“I’m miserable without him, I really am, I really am.”

Still she remains hopeful that the new owner will have a change of heart and give her Bello back.

Heather Walker, 7News.

